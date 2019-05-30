Yorkshire Inter-District League: Juniors head to Teesside

THE Halifax-Huddersfield Union juniors play their third Yorkshire Inter-District League match of the season away to Teesside at Dinsdale today.

Frank Greaves’s side, the defending champions, lost their opener against Sheffield but bounced back with a with a 23-13 win over East Riding at West End.

Greaves said: “We want to win again to keep the pressure on Harrogate and Sheffield at the top of the table ready for a slip up.”

Isaac Turner and Matthew Holden miss the trip to Darlington due to revision/exams. Louie Walsh is playing in the European Under-13 Championship in Scotland and newly crowned Yorkshire Boys champion Oliver Caton is unavailable. Crosland Heath’s Caton won the county event at Selby on Tuesday with rounds of 71 and 70 for a one shot win over Jack Maxey of Hornsea.

Jack Hampshaw makes his debut after making rapid progress with help from the winter coaching squads.

His handicap has fallen from 26 to 12 and he is one of the many players developed from the Willow Valley academy expected to be part of the Union junior team over the next few years.

Halifax-Huddersfield: Harry Mowl, Ben Walker, Dominic Hughes and Dylan Shaw Radford (Huddersfield), Habib Khan and Jack Hampshaw (Willow Valley), James Bailey (Meltham), Finn Sutcliffe, Max Nicholson (Halifax West End), Zak Holroyd, Oliver Bingham, George Hanson (Crosland Heath).