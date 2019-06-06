Yorkshire Inter-District League: West End showdown

The top two from last year’s Yorkshire Inter-District League meet at Halifax West End on Sunday when Halifax-Huddersfield host Sheffield.

The home team had a memorable 19-17 success when the pair met at the Norton Tower club two years ago.

Frank Greaves’s side started this season with a 22-14 win away to Teesside at Cleveland on May 19.

Defending champions Sheffield are already under pressure, having lost 23-13 in their home opener against Harrogate at Wortley. Greaves said: “Sheffield will be stung by only their second loss in 21 matches but if they win their last six matches they can still win the league.”

Greaves is without James Edwards, Steve Martin, Matthew Holden, Mark Birkett, Matthew Colcombe, Adam Robinson, Isaac Turner and Chris Lander.

Newly-crowned Yorkshire Boys champion Oliver Caton will make his debut and other players confirmed earlier in the week were Josh Morton and Harry Mowl from Huddersfield, Sam Bridges and Mark Brayshaw from Halifax Bradley Hall, Ben Crowther from Dewsbury District, Josh McAspurn and Tom Hunt from Meltham, Scot Minto from Hanging Heaton and Tom Calvert and Oliver Caton from Crosland Heath.

The other two places will be filled by either Graham McLean of Meltham, Chris Ingham or Brad Hardcastle of the host club or Greaves himself.

Greaves added: “The boys know what’s at stake. I hope we show our mettle and are able to extend our winning run to eight matches.”