Yorkshire One leaders Heath make winning start to 2020

Yorkshire One leaders Heath enjoyed an excellent start to the year as they won 14-5 at Selby to hold on to top spot.

Heath were prominent in the early stages and made the breakthrough after 20 minutes when Selby’s attempted clearance was charged down by Saif Boussadda, who pounced to score a try in the corner. Ezra Hinchliffe added the extras and Heath led 7-0.

Selby were looking dangerous as half time approached but, despite Dave Skinner receiving a yellow card, Heath stood firm as the half time whistle sounded.

Heath had some good fortune when prop Chris Moore kicked the ball through and gave chase. He was quickly overtaken by the flying Callum Harriett-Brown who won the chase for the ball, scoring Heath’s second try, converted by Hinchliffe and pushing the lead out to 14-0 with 50 minutes played.

Selby eventually broke free and scored a consolation try to make it 14-5 but Heath were in control as the final whistle sounded.