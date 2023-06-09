Shaymen midfielder leaves Halifax to link up with former Town boss at Barrow
FC Halifax Town midfielder Kian Spence has joined League Two side Barrow.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read
He will link up again with former Shaymen boss Pete Wild, who brought him to Halifax back in 2020 from Scarborough.
Spence, who was out-of-contract, showed outstanding technical ability, vision and awareness in his time at The Shay, although he missed large parts of last season with a persistent groin injury.
A move to the Football League has long since looked a possibility for the midfielder, who joins Jack Senior and Harvey Gilmour in leaving Halifax this week.