Crete's hidden gem: Family bliss and effortless luxury on the shores of Mirabello Bay

This isn’t just another hotel - it’s a destination that gets everything right

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🌊Luxury – Five-star style with genuine Greek hospitality, where elegance feels effortless and everyone’s welcome.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Family heaven – A dream setup for kids and parents, complete with a water park, mini disco and private beach

🍽️Food to remember – Several restaurants serving everything from Cretan classics to seaside grills and perfect Italian nights

💆‍♀️Relax, rejuvenate – Indulgent spa, plus flavoured massages for little ones.

Nestled on the serene shores of Crete, Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort sits like a gleaming jewel against the deep blues of the Aegean.

Elegant design, world-class service, and that easy Greek warmth that makes you feel like you’ve come home, even when you’re thousands of miles away.

The resort, which is less than one hour from the Heraklion airport, blends modern aesthetics with classic elegance, offering everything from sleek sea-view rooms to five new ultra-luxurious villas that redefine coastal living.

You’ll find yourself surrounded by the kind of beauty that doesn’t need filters - two private Blue Flag beaches, a newly unveiled laguna, and Crete’s largest private marina, perfect for yacht enthusiasts and sunset dreamers alike.

Two Blue Flag private beaches, plus marina and water activities like jet-skiing, canoes and snorkelling | Emma Walker

But the real magic of Mirabello Bay is how it makes everyone feel welcome - couples, friends, solo travelers, and families alike.

It’s rare to find a five-star resort that’s as relaxed with toddlers in arm floaties as it is with honeymooners sipping champagne, but somehow Mirabello pulls it off effortlessly.

From the moment we arrived - with our crew of five (me, my husband, Alice, 7, Ada, 4, and baby Tommy, 1) - the experience felt like a deep exhale. You’re greeted with genuine smiles, cold drinks, and a lobby that opens up to one of the most breathtaking views in Crete.

Mirabello Bay itself is stunning: the water shifts from turquoise to sapphire, the hills tumble down toward the sea, and every terrace, balcony, and pool seems positioned just right to take it all in.

Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort | Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort

Our family suite was a dream - spacious, spotless, and smartly laid out, with a big balcony perfect for evening wine once the kids were asleep. The décor struck that perfect tone: minimalist yet warm, modern without being cold.

Perfect for families

If you’ve ever tried to enjoy a luxury resort with small kids, you know the nerves: the “sorry about the noise” smile, the constant vigilance around infinity pools, the subtle fear of judgmental glances. None of that here.

Mirabello Bay is the unicorn of luxury travel - it’s five-star, but family-first.

The kids’ club quickly became Alice and Ada’s favourite hangout. It’s bright, creative, and full of energy, with Alice showing off her new moves at dinner. For little ones like Tommy, the baby pool, new water park area, and dedicated play zones were pure heaven - shaded, safe, and full of laughter.

And when evening rolled around? The resort’s kids’ disco turned bedtime negotiations into a non-issue. Watching the girls twirl under string lights to cheerful Greek pop while parents sipped cocktails nearby - those are the kind of moments that stick with you.

The resort is cleverly designed to balance everyone’s needs. Quiet zones for couples, lively family areas near the pools, and plenty of shaded spots where you can relax without feeling like you’re intruding. It’s family travel without compromise.

Delicious places to eat

If there’s one thing that defines our stay, it’s the food. Many restaurants and bars, each with its own charm, and not a weak link in the bunch.

Amalthea, the main buffet restaurant, became our lunchtime headquarters.

The beautiful Cretan dishes we enjoyed at Mirabello | Emma Walker

Think local honey dripping from the comb, fresh-baked pastries, creamy Greek yogurt, and a section just for the kids. Evenings brought themed buffets - Cretan classics one night, Mediterranean grills the next - with options that pleased both adventurous eaters and picky ones.

Kafenion Cretan Restaurant. An authentic Cretan food experience that will enamor you at once | Emma Walker

For a taste of pure Crete, Kafenion is unmissable. Set in a courtyard under string lights, it serves local favourites like dakos, moussaka, and slow-cooked lamb that falls apart at the touch of a fork.

The warmth here is tangible - servers who chat like old friends, and kids who get high-fives instead of side-eyes.

Amaltheia Main Restaurant | Mirabello

For something indulgent, Elia brings Italy to Crete with hand-made pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and profiteroles so good you’ll never find better. And when you just want something light between swims, Mezedaki, the beachside eatery, serves salads, kebabs, and lighter lunches.

For those exclusive guests, Elia is the breakfast spot - a calmer, quieter place to start the day.

Every restaurant shares the same heartbeat: unpretentious, delicious, and full of soul.

The incredible Water Park

Just when we thought Mirabello Bay couldn’t get any more family-friendly, we discovered the new water park — and suddenly the pool became the kids’ second home. Tucked within the resort’s family zone, it’s a vibrant, sun-splashed paradise designed for every age and comfort level.

For the littlest ones, there are shallow splash pools with gentle fountains, mini slides, and shaded seating where parents can actually relax without constant “don’t run!” anxiety.

The girls spent hours racing down the colourful slides and darting through water jets, while Tommy happily toddled under the sprinklers, squealing every time one caught him by surprise.

The water park at Mirabello | Emma Walker

It’s not just fun for kids, though. The water park is thoughtfully landscaped with plenty of loungers, umbrellas, and even a small snack bar serving smoothies, ice cream, and light bites. So while the kids burn energy in the sun, you can sip a cold coffee or grab a bite without ever needing to trek back to the main restaurant.

What I loved most is how the resort managed to make the water park feel like part of the luxury experience — clean, beautifully maintained, and never overcrowded. It’s playful, but polished. Whether you’re looking for a lazy family afternoon or a full-on splash fest, it’s one of those places where time disappears and everyone ends up laughing.

Serene spa experience

Hidden within a lush olive garden oasis, the Mirabello Spa is pure tranquillity. After days spent chasing kids around pools and beaches, a full-body massage and rejuvenating facial felt like hitting reset on life itself - soothing oils, expert hands, and that post-treatment glow that makes you forget what stress even feels like.

The kids spa massage at Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort | Emma Walker

And in true Mirabello style, they’ve thought of the little ones too. The spa offers mini kids’ massages using chocolate or caramel-infused oils, turning what could be an adult-only indulgence into a fun, sensory treat for children.

Watching Ada emerge from her “chocolate massage” smelling like dessert and grinning from ear to ear was a highlight of the trip.

The kids spa massage at Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort | Emma Walker

Stunning days out nearby

Crete’s beauty extends beyond its beaches. One morning, we walked just up the road to visit a local olive oil farm, where the girls learned how olives are pressed and we tasted oil so fresh it tingled on the tongue. It was the kind of authentic moment that connects you to the island’s roots.

We took part in an immersive cooking experience and even fed some of the goats - it was great fun.

It gives you chance to discover the hidden side of Crete, the Spiridi Olive Oil Farm is a must visit.

Spinalonga by boat is a must-visit | Emma Walker

Another day, we took a short boat ride to Spinalonga Island, the hauntingly beautiful former Venetian fortress and leper colony.

The kids loved exploring the tunnels and imagining life centuries ago. From the top, the view back to Mirabello Bay was mesmerizing - a reminder that history and beauty coexist here, quietly and powerfully.

Spinalonga by boat is a must-visit | Emma Walker

Our Signature Villa - with own private pool

We stayed in one of the resort’s Signature Villas, and it felt like stepping into another world. A private pool, endless sea views, and space to actually breathe. The décor was soft, minimal, and luxurious without the fuss - big robes, local treats, and thoughtful touches everywhere.

Mornings started with coffee by the pool as the sun rose over the bay, and evenings ended with wine on the terrace as the sea glowed gold. The golf buggies that ferry you around the resort were a hit with the kids.

Whether you stay in a villa, a suite, or a seafront room, what stands out is the feeling of effortless luxury. You’re pampered, surrounded by beauty without losing the ease of vacation life.

Final thoughts of our perfect stay

There’s something special about evenings at Mirabello Bay. Families dine by the beach, couples share quiet moments by candlelight, and somewhere nearby, kids are dancing at the mini disco without a care in the world.

It’s the kind of place that brings everyone into harmony - romance, relaxation, and play all existing side by side.

Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort is the rare kind of five-star destination that remembers what luxury really means - comfort, warmth, and connection. With its water park, kids’ club, disco, and chocolate-scented mini spa treatments, it’s a paradise for families; with its private marina, serene spa massages, and fine dining, it’s heaven for couples.

You leave not just rested, but recharged. The kind of place that makes you want to come back before you’ve even left.

We can't wait to return to Mirabello Bay Luxury Resort | Emma Walker

Would we return?

In a heartbeat. Maybe next time, Tommy will be old enough to join his sisters in the kids’ club - and I might even get to finish a book.

Keep an eye on package deals from the UK to the resort including Jet2 and EasyJet - but for full prices and availability visit the website here.

Prices depend on the room type, the time of year, and the package selected, such as half-board or all-inclusive.