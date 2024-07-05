Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terminal 2 at Heathrow has been evacuated

Passengers travelling from the London airport today were told that the terminal has been evacuated and closed.

The area was evacuated as a as a precaution and sources said that controlled re-entry into Terminal 2 is now taking place.

Terminal 2 at Heathrow was evacuated on the morning of Friday, July 5, 2024 Picture: Sarah McCann | Sarah McCann/NationalWorld

NationalWorld’s Sarah McCann was caught up in the closure and said passengers were not told why the move was taken. Posts from other passengers on X reported the same instructions.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “This morning our teams worked with emergency services to respond to an incident in Terminal 2 which has now been resolved. We ask passengers to check with their airline if flying from Terminal 2, the rest of the airport is operating normally.”