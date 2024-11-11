There will be a variety of travel deals that you can bag this upcoming Black Friday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo have offered up a sneak peek at some of the best travel deals that will be available for Black Friday. The upcoming deals include hotels in the US, Europe and the Caribbean, hotel packages, long-stay vacation rentals and deals on rental cars. Expedia is also using Travel Tuesday as a fundraising day for its Made to Travel Fund, which aims to make travel more accessible and inclusive.

CitizenM will be a travel brand to look out for in terms of great deals. Last year the affordable yet chic chain offered some great Black Friday London hotel deals in 2023, including up to 30 per cent off stays in the UK's capital (as well as other major cities like Paris and Amsterdam). In 2023, Mr & Mrs Smith also offered some of the best London hotels Black Friday deals. The luxury and boutique booking platform partnered with Hyatt to offer travel deals including up to 60 per cent off participating hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a variety of travel deals that you can bag this upcoming Black Friday. (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall) | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

Listed below are some of the deals that have been announced so far:

Expedia Deals

Save 30% or more on select hotels when booking as a member in the app. Hotel savings can also apply when you bundle your hotel with a flight.

Save up to 15% when booking select rental cars as a member in the app.

Travel Tuesday ONLY: Enjoy the same great deals as above, but for every booking made on Tuesday, December 3, Expedia will donate $5, up to $1 million, to make travel more inclusive and accessible via its Made to Travel Fund.

Hotels.com Deals

Excellence Punta Cana (Adults Only All Inclusive), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—Save 50%

1 Hotel South Beach, Miami, FL—Save 45%

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV—Save 40%

The Ampersand Hotel (Luxury hotel), London, England—Save 40%

Zoetry Casa del Mar Los Cabos (All Inclusive), Los Cabos, Mexico—Save 37%

Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets (Adults Only All Inclusive), Isla Mujeres, Mexico—Save 35%

Grand Hotel du Palais Royal (Luxury hotel), Paris, France—Save 30%

Magna Pars- L'Hotel à Parfum, Milan, Italy—Save 30%

Short Stories, Los Angeles, CA—Save 30%

Hotel Peter and Paul, New Orleans, LA—Save 30%

Vrbo Deals

Enjoy an average of 10% off for stays of 7+ nights and an average of 20% off for stays of 28+ days. Simply select the “weekly discount” or “monthly discount” filters in the Vrbo app to search for these savings.