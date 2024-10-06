Travel with Katie Butler:

Beautiful summer scene on Teresitas beach, Tenerife. Photo: AdobeStock

​As we settle into October, we can officially say that Christmas is literally just around the corner, with less than 80 sleeps to the ‘big day’.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: I am sure you will agree it feels like the year has travelled at lightning speed.

In fact, with this in mind, it is crazy how far in advance you can now plan for your holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did you know you can now book your summer holidays for 2026?

Last week, Jet2holidays launched their programme 2026 summer programme bookable right up to October 2026.

It promises to be their biggest summer programme ever.

Jet2 said it will make further summer 2026 announcements over the coming weeks, including the launch of more city break destinations, all of which we are extremely excited about.

We love new destinations and have everything crossed that we will have some new places to be able to shout about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, chief executive officer and executive director at Jet2 Plc said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates.

"We have responded to the strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our biggest and best Summer programme on sale for 2026, earlier than ever before.

“Our Summer 26 programme represents a huge expansion with more seats and routes on sale, meaning holidaymakers have never had so much choice and flexibility.

"As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, our enormous Summer 26 programme allows them to book in advance and get a date in their diary now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we may be announcing our biggest Summer 26 programme to date, we are not done yet and will be revealing even more good news about our 2026 operations very soon.

"Our Summer 26 programme promises to be our best yet, and we have every confidence it will be a huge success.”

Booking early is a great way to ensure you get exactly what you want, especially if you are looking to travel at peak dates such as the school holidays.

Also, the payments can be spread across monthly or even weekly payments making it even easier to budget for your well-deserved holiday. But of course, it is not for everyone and I look with envy at our customers who have that level of organisation to be able to plan so far in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have some annual leave booked in next week and I still haven’t made my mind up on where to go. And so of course, next week, I will be able to enlighten you on my decision.

October 24 remained the top selling month last week accounting for a 16 per cent share of the total new bookings.

Late bookings overall (travelling within the next 12 weeks) came to 32 per cent of new sales.

The rain, rain and more rain, assisting in those wanting to get away sooner rather than later.

Top-selling destinations were Turkey and Tenerife with Lanzarote making an appearance as a close third.