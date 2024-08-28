Travel with Katie Butler: Cruising around the Norwegian fjords

P&O cruise liner Iona departing from Southampton. Photo: AdobeStock

Our teams are back to full strength now that the school holidays are over and ready for what ordinarily is the September peak.

Katie Butler writes: Many of you have returned from your summer holidays and are already thinking about the next one.

Overseas holidays are available to book right up to April 2026 and we are reliably informed that summer 2026 holidays (up to October 31) are likely to be launched before the turn of the year, meaning even more time to plan ahead and budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, we welcomed back Kath at our Heckmondwike store, from her holiday onboard P&O Iona, sailing around Norway and the Fjords.

Kath and her son Max onboard the cruise ship.

This is our best-selling cruise itinerary with Karen previously experiencing the same holiday earlier in the year when it was snowy.

Kath booked well in advance, taking advantage of the early booking offers available, choosing the option of free coach from Leeds to Southampton as oppose to the free car parking.

Here is what she had to tell us:

“I was so excited for this holiday – it is the first time I have cruised and although I travel quite often with my son as a single-parent, I think we were both a little bit nervous of what to expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norway´s famous fjords.

"We took advantage of the free coach transport from Leeds, which although a good five to six hours travelling time, was the easiest option for us and the coach was comfortable.

"Doing it this way, meant that once we put our suitcases onboard, we did not see them again until we were onboard and in our cabin.

"The ship itself was massive! I know it is not as big as some but it was still huge and took a while to navigate around the decks.

"The food options were absolutely incredible and it was only halfway through the cruise that I found out – just how many places there were to eat! Of course, my son Max, was in his element.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norway´s famous fjords.

"I was gobsmacked by the scenery which far surpassed my expectations and there were too many trips to choose from.

"We took in a high-speed RIB boat which scared the life out of me but was great fun and we took a land train around the waterfalls.

"There was so much to do onboard too, although, even in August we found it a bit too cold to enjoy the pools, but many still did, especially those with younger children.

"They say – when you take your first cruise – you will want to do it again – so yes – we have the ‘cruise bug’ and are looking for our next adventure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another great week for late-deals across our branches with last minute booking accounting for 43 per cent of total new bookings. Top-selling destinations once again – Tenerife and Turkey.

To top another great week, we also received the much anticipated email to advise we would once again be invited to the Jet2holidays VIP top performing agents conference.

It is an honour and privilege to be placed amongst the top-selling agencies in the UK and an achievement for a small independent Yorkshire travel agency. We can’t wait to find out where it will be.