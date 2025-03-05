Travel with Katie Butler: New automated EU travel systems

Automatic biometric e-gates to process passengers, streamlining the travel experience and bolstering security measures. Photo: StockAdobe

We have been asked frequently over the last few week about the EU Entry and Exit systems and more frequently the ETIAS scheme that we have been expecting for some time now – and so here is an update on what we know so far:

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes:

EES – EU Entry/Exit System

The EES (Entry/Exit System) will replace manual passport stamping with a digital process, and will require non-EU travellers including Brits, to provide fingerprints and facial recognition data when they travel in and out of the Schengen area.

The new system aims to speed up and streamline border security by tracking entries and exits electronically.

The system was originally set to launch in November last year but faced delays due to technical challenges and concerns about border congestion. The latest on this is that there will be a phased implementation over six months as opposed to the originally planned immediate rollout.

Once operational, the EES will require travellers from non-EU countries to register fingerprints and facial biometrics at the border. Travel history will be recorded digitally and you will no longer receive passport stamps. Returning travellers will not need to repeat biometric registration for three years, unless they obtain a new passport.

The EU Commission is expected to finalise the exact start date by April or May 2025.

The delay means that there will now be further delays to the ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System).

What is ETIAS?

ETIAS is a travel authorization that will eventually become mandatory for travellers entering the Schengen area countries. This system aims to strengthen security measures across Europe, requiring people from visa-exempt countries to apply before traveling.

The ETIAS is not a visa but an additional layer of security. The European Union (EU) developed ETIAS to help monitor travellers who might pose a security or migration risk.

Holidaymakers will need to apply in advance, and then ensure their three-year permit remains valid. The cost of the ETIAS is expected to be €7 (around £6) and last for three years (although renewing passports will trigger the need to renew ETIAS early). There are already scam sites set up to try to charge more to get an ETIAS so it will be super important to ensure you use the correct link when the system starts taking applications.

The ETIAS is expected to launch six months after the full EES rollout, which might be to the end of 2025 or maybe even 2026. The launch of ETIAS will be followed by a transitional period of at least six months. This means that, for travel during this time, travellers should apply for their ETIAS travel authorisation but those without one will not be refused entry as long as they fulfil all other entry conditions.

When the ETIAS officially launches it will be headline news, however, as your travel agent it will be something we introduce into documentation alongside the passport/visa requirements. Depending on the application process, it is likely we, at Total Travel, will assist our customers with this.