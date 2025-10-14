Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: New EU Entry/Exit System: The process has commenced and here is what you need to know.

If you are planning a holiday or trip to Europe in the coming months, you may already be aware of the new changes. The European Union have introduced a new border control system called the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the phased rollout commenced on October 12th. This is different to the up-coming visa-waiver or European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) which will launch to the latter of 2026.

What is the EU Entry/Exit System? The EES is an automated IT system designed to register non-EU citizens every time they cross a border into or out of the EU or Schengen area. This includes most of Europe, with a few exceptions such as Ireland. Rather than a border officer stamping your passport, your entry and exit will be recorded electronically.In addition to presenting your passport, you will also be required to provide biometric data, including a facial image and fingerprints. These details will be securely stored in the system and used to track the number of days you spend within the EU. The new rules will apply to citizens of what the EU classifies as ‘third countries’—that includes the UK, now outside the EU. So, if you are travelling on a British passport, you will be subject to the EES unless you are also an EU resident. The system is specifically for short stays, which the EU defines as a visit of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. That covers the majority of UK holidays, weekend breaks and business trips to Europe.

Everyone, regardless of age, will be required to pass through the EES. However, children under 12 will not need to provide fingerprints, though they will still need to have their facial image scanned at the border.

How will it be phased in? The EES won’t be implemented overnight. Instead, it will be introduced in phases between October 2025 and April 2026. Here’s a brief timeline of how it will be rolled out:

12 October 2025: The system launches. At least one border crossing in each EU country will start using EES, with this expanding to cover 10% of border points within 60 days.

December 2025: Border controls begin collecting biometric data (photos and fingerprints) at active EES points.

January 2026: Half of all EU border points are expected to be using EES, processing at least one-third of passengers.

March 2026: All borders will be operating the system, handling at least half of travellers.

10 April 2026: The system becomes fully operational, and all passengers will go through the EES process, including biometric data collection.

Although this might sound daunting, the system is designed to improve efficiency in the long run. We did have a staff member, Karen return from Pisa Airport on Sunday 13th. Here is what she had to say.” I noticed the new Entry/Exit System (EES) machines are already installed, though not yet fully operational as Pisa isn't part of the initial rollout. I was able to scan my fingerprints, while others in my group only had to scan passports. Despite the airport being busy—Pisa is relatively small—the lack of queues was a pleasant surprise. The process was smooth and efficient, suggesting a promising transition once EES becomes fully active across Europe.”

I will of course keep updating on feedback we receive from both staff and customers and the rollout progresses.