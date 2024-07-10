Travel with Katie Butler: Rhodes - gorgeous beaches and historical sites

Sunset over main square in Old Town Rhodes. Photo: AdobeStock

​​Kalimera (good morning) once again from Rhodes where we are on day eight of our ten day family holiday.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: The last few days the weather has risen to a stifling 40 degrees!

It is absolutely scorching, and I am beginning to wonder if I am less tolerable of the heat than I used to be, when I was a bit younger.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevertheless, it is amazing how fast the last week has passed.

Holidaying in Greece.

With just two days left we are all making the most of the pool and hotel facilities.

We are not looking forward to coming home, as we have heard it has been raining once again.Rhodes is such a beautiful island with some fantastic beaches and incredible architecture.

A visit to the medieval city of Rhodes Town is an absolute must, and is a magnet for tourists from all over the world.

There is a huge variety of architecture from various periods in time, combined with a huge variety of entertainment options, commercial activity and of course places of historical and cultural importance.Then of course, there are the beaches.

After all Rhodes is also popular for its wonderful beaches, which attract visitors from all over the world every year.

There are beaches with golden sand or fine pebbles, crystal clear waters, rocks, caves, and of course there are plenty of beach bars and tavernas to choose from.

We are staying in the resort of Ixia where the beaches are quite pebbly, however, you don’t have to venture far to find some gorgeous golden sandy beaches.

We hired two small boats from the resort of Faliraki which was just 15 minutes away and we were able to sail these ourselves.

This enabled us to visit some fantastic beauty spots where we anchored up and swam ashore.

Anthony Quinn Bay was stunning, and the beach there is considered to be one of the calmest and most beautiful spots of the island, and I have to agree.

It is not entirely organized as the only facilities a visitor can enjoy are a few umbrellas and sun loungers.

Also, Traganou Caves and Bay with crystal clear water was a fantastic place to dock, and although not a sandy beach a stunning place.

The boats came with snorkelling equipment and it would have been rude not to jump in the crystal turquoise waters and have a go.It also would have been rude not to take watch England play in the Euro 2024 tournament whilst here.

It is always a brilliant atmosphere watching the games abroad, although getting a table for all of us has certainly been a challenge. The Greeks were accommodating and made it work for us.

Greek hospitality is definitely second to none which is why Greece is definitely one of my favourite places to take a holiday.Our branches had a busy week, and again those late bookings remained in high demand, and accounted for 43 per cent of our total sales.