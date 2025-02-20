Travel with Katie Butler: Tidy Trader award for Total Travel

Our branch at Heckmondwike is thrilled to have won the ‘Tidy Trader’ award.

Spring is just around the corner and late bookings remain extremely strong as many of our customers are looking to get away as soon as the summer season starts in May and June.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: Booking patterns have certainly changed since the pandemic – late booking season used to start in April but since the pandemic, we have definitely found that late bookings have remained consistent each month, and we have a lot more holidaymakers choosing to travel in the winter months.

After all, with the cost of fuel bills, why not jet off to warmer climes and grab some winter sunshine if you can. It seems to have been a long cold February and it is no surprise that ‘a week in the Canaries going next week’ is a phrase we are hearing often across our branches.

Of course, it is not all about ‘late bookings’ as we continue to feel the January buzz and many are locking in prices for their main summer holidays, and even 2026, with tour operator discounts extended into this month.

With the summer season just around the corner, we do of course have many customers booked to visit the Greek island of Santorini. In recent weeks and even days, Santorini has been experiencing a series of seismic tremors, raising concerns among residents and tourists alike.

We are starting to receive calls from those booked to travel in the summer wanting to know their options. As it stands, and because the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) have not declared the island unsafe to travel to, then your normal booking conditions will apply.

You may wish to pro-actively change or re-book your holiday destination, however, there will almost certainly be administration charges to do so at this early stage, and these are unlikely to be covered on your travel insurance.

If there is a worsening situation however, or if travel warnings are notched up and your holiday can’t go ahead, then rights to refunds or changes should kick in.

It is too early just now for tour operators and airlines to make a decision even for the early summer season and certainly as the FCDO do not deem Santorini (at this time) unsafe to travel to. You can certainly give us a call to discuss your options.

As a high street agency our presentation and shop front is our pride and joy and we make every effort to ensure our windows are eye-catching and engaging, and so last week, it was an honour to receive a call from the local council to tell us our branch at Heckmondwike had won an award as ‘Tidy Trader’.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, says: “We’re pleased to announce the first winner of the Tidy Trader competition in Heckmondwike. Congratulations to Total Travel for beating the competition and winning over the judges with high marks across the board!

“This initiative, championed by local ward councillors, goes hand-in-hand with our blueprints and is a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to supporting local businesses and creating successful and vibrant town centres.”

Well done team, a lovely achievement.