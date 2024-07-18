Travel with Katie Butler: Upcoming changes for travel to Europe

EES – EU Entry/Exit System is the new scheme which will replace stamping passports on entry/exit from the country at passport control, replaced with a new electronic system. Photo: AdobeStock

We have been asked frequently over the last few week about the EU Entry and Exit systems and also the ETIAS scheme that we have been expecting for some time now – and so here is an update on what we know to date.

EES – EU Entry/Exit System

This is the new scheme which will replace stamping passports on entry/exit at passport control, to be replaced with a new electronic system (e-gates) which will take a photo and capture fingerprints.

Whilst this won’t impact your summer holiday plans, the EES is expected to launch in autumn this year (the actual date is still unknown).

The scheme will impact individuals who are entering the EU form a ‘third country’ – which the UK is now considered.

It impacts people who are not an EU citizen, nor from the Schengen area.

Not all countries will use the system from the launch date. Notably Ireland and Cyprus will continue to stamp passports. After this, some point during 2025, the ETIAS system will commence and of course we will keep you updated.

ETIAS – Expected mid 2025

European Travel Information and Authorisation System. This is where British citizens travelling into Europe on a British passport, will be required to apply for permission to enter the EU for short trips of up to 90 days (with the exception of Ireland which will not be in scope as part of the Common Travel Area).

Holidaymakers will need to apply in advance, and then ensure their three year permit remains valid.

This will become quite ordinary in time but will be new and perhaps unexpected to begin with.

Whilst the commencement date is still unclear, we wanted to keep you up to date on the progress.

This will be a national news topic but as the travel agent will be something we introduce into documentation alongside the passport/visa requirements later this year.

Dependent on what the application process looks like, it is likely we, at Total Travel, will assist our customers with this.

The cost of the ETIAS is expected to be €7 (around £6) and last for three years (although renewing passports will trigger the need to renew ETIAS early).

There are already scam sites set up to try to charge more to get an ETIAS, so directing customers to the right website will be important.

More information on both of these new requirements are detailed on the ABTA website: https://tinyurl.com/24t46why

Last week, August moved into the top selling month, with a 15 per cent share of the bookings and September was second with a 13 per cent share. Late bookings (right up to the end of September) took a 42 per cent share of the total bookings.

It is still very much all about summer sunshine – beach holidays – and our top-selling destinations last week were Majorca, Turkey and Tenerife.