The group, which is aimed at men and women aged 50 and above, normally meets on a Tuesday morning to enjoy a slower-paced version of the beautiful game.

Each session focuses on friendly games of either five or seven-a-side designed to increase physical activity, improve mental wellbeing and build friendships.

Group member, Ashleigh Cooper, said: “The group has been running, free of charge, for about ten years now, thanks to help from Burnley Football Club initially and latterly Todmorden Leisure Centre”

Walking Football Team to take on fundraising game for Ukraine

“It is great for those trying to keep fit in our later years and I personally have benefited greatly, reducing my blood sugar and blood pressure levels”

“Most of us in the group have grandchildren hence we wanted to do something for the poor children and refugees of Ukraine in this awful crisis and their moment of need”

The Walking Football group’s fund-raising session on Saturday, March 12 will take place in the upstairs gym at Todmorden Leisure Centre from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and the Mayor of Todmorden, Councillor Pat Taylor, will be there to show support.

Spectators are welcome to watch and can sponsor players or make donations on the day.

Advance sponsorship can be made at the Leisure Centre where forms are available on the desk.