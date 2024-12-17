Animals bring joy at Christmas farm event as Santa and his elves arrive at Alpaca farm
Watch how an alpaca farm has been transformed into a magical festive wonderland, in the video above (click to play).
Magical Christmas experience
The video shows all the Christmassy fun inside the barn, where families can be seen petting various animals - including a cute white rabbit and the alpacas. Even the tractor is tastefully decorated with red and green tinsel and a huge bow!
Lottie tells Lucinda Herbert, in the video: “I help as children take hold of the alpaca and take him for a walk over to Santa’s Grotto.”
Alpaca ride to Santa’s Grotto
Youngsters are seen, in the clip, writing letters to Santa - and as they come out, there is a huge tractor tyre which has been transformed into a wreath where Gemma, another elf volunteer, helps families take the perfect pictures to share on social media.
In the video, Gemma says: “It feels so Christmassy on here, although I feel the magic less as I’ve got older, when I’m here and there’s so many Christmas things going on I can’t help but get in the spirit. My favourite thing is seeing the [children’s] faces light up seeing the animals and Santa.”
I go for a look inside Santa’s Grotto, where I am welcomed in by two more elves. The wooden cabin feels so cosy and lovely with twinkling lights and pictures of all of Santa’s reindeer. Afterwards, Gemma adds: “Santa comes and says hello to all the animals when he arrives, and he brings a little present for all of the animals so each one has something on Christmas Day.”
And before I leave, I get to meet two sweet little goats called Tommy and Tuppence - who are wearing Christmas bandanas and are being fed by Lottie. They are definitely a hit with the young children!
The magical Christmas event is on every weekend until Christmas. Visit https://lowlandsfarmalpacas.uk/ to book or find out more on https://www.facebook.com/lowlandsfarm.co.uk
