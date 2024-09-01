This video More videos

Watch the moment when police chase after a biker who they clock speeding 127mph in a Yamaha motorcycle with no number plate.

Dramatic video (click to play above) shows how a motorcyclist sped away from police - clocking 127mph - before falling off while taking a corner at a lower speed. Ricky Catchpole, 33, of Cotswold Close, Bedford, was riding his Yamaha R1 motorcycle on the A5 when he was recorded travelling at 127mph. His motorcycle was displaying no number plate at the time.

Biker clocked speeding 127mph: 'It's a road not a race track!' | Thames Valley Police

When officers attempted to stop him, he made off at excessive speed and was pursued by police for a short distance before he fell off the bike when trying to take a tight corner - causing the police to catch up with the reckless rider.

