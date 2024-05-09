Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s oldest worker has no plans to retire at the age of 98 and says his job “keeps me young”.

Ivor Ward still clocks on four days a week as a production operative at health company EM Pharma.

He started work at the firm when he was 80 following a career which included jobs in the army and being a professional poker player. Ivor retired when he was 79 but only managed one day before he got "so bored" he went job-hunting and joined EM Pharma.

The sprightly pensioner, who celebrated his 98th birthday last month, has lived alone for over 30 years since his wife Joyce died aged 63.

Ivor, from Rothley, Leicestershire, said: “I know so many people who just end up sitting at home all day. Now at the weekends we have parties with the younger people. We drink, dance and create mayhem. I play poker and have a quiz. It’s like being at home with the family when I’m working.”

Ivor Ward, 98, at work in EM Pharma.

Ivor, who has four great-great-grandchildren, says he intends to carry on working until he reaches 100 when he plans to have a gap year travelling the world playing poker.

