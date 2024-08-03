This video More videos

Guinness World Record holders and those attempting the challenge, give us a lesson in hard work and how to become the best - exclusive to Shots! TV.

Our journalists interview world record breakers who have worked tirelessly to achieve their dreams. These homegrown heroes tell us what makes them tick and what possesses them to be the best in the world.

Glen Bailey - the most weights lifted in a 24 hour period attempt

42-year-old firefighter, Glen Bailey, takes on the challenge of his life by attempting to break the world record of the most weights lifted in a 24 hour period. Cheered on by his supportive firefighting colleagues, Glen aims to lift 600,000 kilos in just one day - that’s the same weight as 100 elephants! To achieve this goal, Glen will need to lift five reps of 100kg every minute, leaving just four hours of rest period.

Fundraising for firefighter charity and friend who suffered life changing injury

Glen is using the challenge to fundraise for two causes close to his heart. A portion of the funds would go towards a charity that helps firefighters (past and present) who are in need of physical aid and mental rehabilitation.

The rest of the funding would go towards the mental and physical rehabilitation of Glen’s good friend and past training partner. His friend, Cliff, suffered life changing injuries after falling down the stairs and breaking two vertebrates, which left him paralysed.

Lifestyle and motivation

Glen has drastically changed his lifestyle in preparation for his Guinness World Record attempt. He said he’s transformed his house into a gym and spent most of the holidays indoors training and experimenting with different recovery foods.

Glen said: “I want to show my kids that if you really want something and if you work hard enough, fingers crossed - you can do it. That’s the most important thing I get out of it.”

Lee Edwards - The fastest swim from Sealand to Felixstowe

39-year-old Lee Edwards from Sheffield is the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest swim from Sealand to Felixstowe. Despite dangerous weather conditions, he completed the 7.5 mile swim in 3 hours and 24 minutes. The sea was choppy and Lee began to feel seasick when travelling by boat to the starting point of the swim.

It was his first swim in the North Sea and he said he was naive and unsure what to expect at the time. Lee added: “The guy on the boat asked me what I wanted to do. It was the worst weather conditions he had seen. I said well, we’re out here now. Let's give it a go, and the rest is history!”

Fundraising for spinal cord injuries charity

Lee used the challenge to raise money for the charity Aspire which supports people with spinal cord injuries to live full, independent lives. Although Lee doesn’t have a personal connection to the charity, he said that swimming gives him a lot of time to think about those less fortunate and what we take for granted.

