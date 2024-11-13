Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch bodycam footage of the moment Jade Cosier, 28, and Erik Horvath, 24, were boxed in by police and arrested, after they stole a man’s car and bank card.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment two car thieves, who robbed a man in his 60s of his vehicle, are arrested by police.

Jade Cosier, who was known to the victim, gained entry to his house in the Tower Hamlets area of Dover on April 16 2024. Cosier asked to borrow some money and she and the victim, a man in his 60s, went to a cashpoint to withdraw cash. On their return, Erik Horvath and two 17-year-old boys were at the property, having arrived through a door which is believed to have been left unlocked by Cosier.

They demanded his car keys, which they stole along with his bank card. All three men left the property with Cosier and drove off in the car.

Jade Cosier and Erik Horvath. | Kent Police

Police were alerted to the theft of the car and say it was spotted by a patrol driving well over the speed limit on the M2 London-bound carriageway. The car was boxed in and stopped. Horvath, Cosier and the two teenagers were arrested.

On November 7, at Canterbury Crown Court, Jade Cosier, 28, of Sunshine Corner Avenue in Aylesham, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for robbery and dangerous driving. Erik Horvath, 24, formerly of King Street in Dover, admitted robbery and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. One of the teenage boys involved was previously given a Youth Rehabilitation Order for his role and the other is to be sentenced at a later date.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Tracey said: “These four people took advantage of a man who was known to Cosier and had even offered to help her earlier that day. They put him in fear of violence and Cosier then endangered road users with the manner and speed of her driving. I am pleased they were quickly arrested and charged and these two offenders have now been jailed, meaning they are no longer a danger to the people of Dover”.