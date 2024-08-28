Caught on CCTV: Herd of deer trespass on railway line
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Amusing footage (click to play above) shows some of the ‘criminal animals’ that have been caught trespassing on the railway. Deer top the list of ‘illegal’ trespassers - according to a list released by Network Rail.
New figures released by Network Rail reveal that animals trespassed 1,432 times in the 12 months to 31 March 2024 ranging from deer at one end of the scale to bees, a donkey, mice, hedgehogs and even a now, well-known tortoise. But by far the worst offender are people with over 19,300 incidents – one every half-an-hour.
Helen Hamlin, Network Rail’s operations chief, said: “Trespassing on the railway is a serious offence that causes delays to thousands of trains every year and can be very costly for people – causing death and life changing injuries due to the railways many hidden dangers. This summer, when we see trespass at its peak our message is clear whoever you are: child, adult, dog walker, holiday maker or beast – stay off the tracks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.