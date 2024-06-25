County Durham Willington house explosion: Video captures moment house explodes as fire rages through property

By Jessica Martin
Published 25th Jun 2024, 13:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as flames and smoke pour from the house, with heaps of debris strewn across the road.

Doorbell footage has captured a house explosion which left a man in a critical condition and killed a dog.

Video from Neandercol Photography shows a huge cloud of smoke rising into the air, before flames can be seen raging through the house in a clip of the resulting fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services received reports of the blast on Coronation Terrace, in Willington, near Bishop Auckland, County Durham at about 1:30am on June 24. A man in his 40s was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a critical condition. A German Shepherd dog died in the incident.

Willington property on fire after house explosion.Willington property on fire after house explosion.
Willington property on fire after house explosion. | Neandercol Photography

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "Officers responded to reports of a house explosion at around 1.30am today (June 24) in Coronation Terrace, Willington. A man sustained serious injuries during the incident and has been taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

"We appreciate that this is a terrible incident, and ask that people do not speculate online about the circumstances until a thorough investigation has been carried out."

Related topics:VideoCounty DurhamEmergency servicesPropertyHospitalParamedicsNewcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.