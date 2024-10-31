Watch dad Paul Phipps explain the petition he has started after he was fined for taking his autistic son Jack and his sister Poppy on a term-time holiday - despite Jack needing to travel at quieter periods during the year.

A furious dad has been fined after taking his autistic son and his daughter on holiday during term time.

Paul Phipps and his wife Tara took their son, who has autism, and nine-year-old daughter to Turkey at the end of September.

The couple chose this time of year as it is quieter and less likely to trigger sensory overstimulation for Jack. The 14-year-old, who is severely autistic, as well as non-verbal, goes to Meadowfield while his sister, Poppy, attends Lynsted and Norton Primary, both in Kent.

Paul Phipps with his son Jack while away on holiday. | Paul Phipps / SWNS

Last December, the family told both schools of their intentions to take the children away for 11 days. While Meadowfield permitted Jack to go away, Poppy’s primary school didn’t. Paul claims he asked them multiple times, but they “point blank refused”.

Two days after they returned, the family received an £80 fine, which Paul is refusing to pay. This increases to £160 if it is not paid in 28 days. Further court action could take place, including a fine of up to £1,000.

The dad says it is not the money that bothers him, but the complete refusal from Poppy's school to try and understand their circumstances. Paul and Tara have since set up a petition as they feel that there is a lack of government understanding.

According to the Department of Education (DfE), children are allowed out of school for only “exceptional circumstances”. It is up to Kent County Council (KCC) to decide when to issue fines, but schools can also evaluate each individual case. They are required to consider a fine when a child has missed five or more days for unauthorised reasons.

A spokeswoman for Lynsted and Norton Primary said: “We will be looking at our term dates in the future, to offer families an opportunity for a quieter time period, to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion”.

A KCC spokesman said: “The DfE is clear that term time leave for leisure and recreational purposes would not generally be deemed as exceptional circumstances; a view endorsed by KCC”.