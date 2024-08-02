This video More videos

Watch as the dangerous driver leads police on a 12-minute pursuit, in which he drove on the wrong side of the road and jumped red lights, before scrambling from the moving car.

Gerry Connors, previously of Towcester Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 8 after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

The 21-year-old was driving a silver Alfa Romeo and sped off from the scene when police officers were called to reports of a fight in Southampton Road on April 28 this year.

A 12-minute pursuit commenced with Connors driving dangerously through a number of streets including London Road, Towcester Road, St Peter’s Way and Briar Hill, according to police.

Connors overtook a number of other vehicles, drove through red lights and on the wrong side of the road, mounted the pavement and exceeded the speed limit.

Officers were able to make tactical contact to stop the vehicle resulting in Connors jumping out of the vehicle at Rothersthorpe industrial estate and running off.

A foot chase ensued through the underbridge and onto St Leonard’s Road where Connors was arrested.

Lead investigator - PC Chris Guttridge said: “As you can see from the footage, Connors drove exceptionally dangerously that evening and it is through sheer luck that he didn’t cause a serious collision that could easily have killed members of the public.

“I’m pleased that he has been sent to prison.”