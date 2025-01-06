Drink driver asks police officer ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ after crashing into bollard in bodycam footage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A drink driver has been banned after crashing into a bollard and a parked car – in front of a police officer.
Edgars Urbanavicius, 52, was driving a silver Volvo in Paston Ridings, Peterborough, when an officer in an unmarked car saw him collide with a traffic calming bollard on November 24.
A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “The officer activated the blue lights and siren on the vehicle, but Urbanavicius continued to drive at very low speed with sparks coming from a front wheel.
“He turned into the Pittneys, where he reversed into a parked car, before both Urbanavicius and the officer got out of their vehicles.
“The officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol on Urbanavicius’ breath, and he was unsteady on his feet.”
Police bodycam footage shows the police officer asking Urbanavicius if he’d been drinking, only for him to respond, “No. You?”
He was arrested and taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution due to a cut to his forehead.
Police said that whilst there, he failed a breath test – returning a reading of 103 which is nearly three times the drink drive limit. He then refused to provide the necessary urine sample.
Urbanavicius, of Pittneys, Paston, Peterborough, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, as well as driving without a licence or insurance.
On December 13, at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, he was disqualified from driving for three years and given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for a year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.