Watch bodycam footage of the moment drug driver tries to run from police, shouting “ha ha ha – see ya!”, before he’s caught and arrested.

A man has been given another driving ban after being caught driving while under the influence of drugs twice in six months.

Mark Hooper, 35, was stopped by neighbourhood officers in The Fold, Coates, just after 6pm on March 20 after his car flagged up as being uninsured.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “He was able to provide proof of insurance but was detained for a search after officers could smell cannabis coming from the car, however he tried to run and was caught nearby.

“Hooper, of Crescent Road, Whittlesey, was charged with possession of cannabis after they found a grinder containing cannabis in the car, and drug driving after a drug-wipe came back as positive.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (18 September) and was ordered to complete a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting the offences.

He also received a 12-month driving disqualification, which is to run consecutively to a 24-month ban he was given in April after being caught drug driving in October last year.

PC Callum McGarvie, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is extremely dangerous and there is no excuse for doing it.

“If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, please report it to us so we can stop them before any harm is caused.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.

