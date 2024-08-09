Dramatic video shows moment eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackle blaze at kosher restaurant and flats
Dramatic video shows the moment firefighters tackle a blaze at a long-running kosher restaurant.
The incident happened at a four-storey building, which consisted of the kosher restaurant and deli, Reubens, on Baker Street in London in the early hours of August 9.
The London Fire Brigade said that eight fire engines and 60 firefighters from Paddington, Soho, Euston and surrounding fire stations responded to the fire, located in a terraced building of four floors - consisting of a shop with flats above. One of the brigade’s 32m ladders was deployed to the scene as an observation tower.
The fire service was first called to the fire at 4:56am, with crews having the incident under control by 7:10am. They say around 20 people had left the property before crews arrived. The ground and first floors of the building were damaged by the blaze. The Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.
