A lucky sports fan shows off his brand new £3.5M house in an aspirational video, where he now lives among his footballing heroes, after winning the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Video shows what it’s like inside the luxury mansion, which has been won by a life-long Man City fan who now gets to call his footballing heroes his neighbours. Kevin Bryant, 53, said he ‘hopes to bump into Jack Grealish when he pops out for a pint of milk’ - after scoring a five-bedroom countryside retreat in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Living near the Man City players

The Premier League level property comes mortgage-free and is located in the heart of the Golden Cheshire Triangle where many stars from his favourite team live. Kevin, who works for a company that provides IT support for a local authority and the NHS, said: “I’d been manifesting this win for ages, telling anyone who would listen that the house was already mine!”

‘My wife’s Skoda will stand out next to all the Lamborghinis’

In the uplifting video, Kevin jokes that his wife still plans to keep her 11 year old Skoda - despite also winning £100k cash. “We’ll definitely stand out at the local supermarket parked next to all the Lamborghinis.”

The impressive 7,000 sq ft new build property is encompassed by grounds including south facing gardens to the rear, a terrace and a gated private driveway with ample parking. The house has a galleried entrance hall, a main reception room, living room, a cinema room, a study and a home gym with a shower room.

There is home audio and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor. The first floor features five large bedrooms - three of which have en-suite bathrooms, and the main bedroom even has its own night kitchen with a build-in fridge.

Raising money for Bowelbabe Fund

As well as making Kevin extremely wealthy, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, raised £3 million for the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK. It was set up to continue the incredible legacy of Dame Deborah James, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, aged 35, and went on to become a tireless campaigner and fundraiser.