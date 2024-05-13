Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as a criminal gang uses different methods to target ATMs up and down the country.

Shocking CCTV footage shows a ram-raid gang escaping with a total of £600,000 in cash during a spree of ATM thefts across England, Scotland and Wales.

The organised crime gang, who caused £1m worth of damage, targeted ATMs in 17 attacks at shops, train stations, post offices and petrol stations.

