Ram-raid gang escaped with total of £600,000 in cash in spree of ATM raids across Britain in shocking footage
Shocking CCTV footage shows a ram-raid gang escaping with a total of £600,000 in cash during a spree of ATM thefts across England, Scotland and Wales.
The organised crime gang, who caused £1m worth of damage, targeted ATMs in 17 attacks at shops, train stations, post offices and petrol stations.
During the 19-month rampage, between March 2021 and October 2022, police say the group would use a stolen van and straps to rip stand-alone cash machines from the ground before fleeing in a stolen high-powered vehicle on false plates. For ATMs in buildings, the gang would use power tools or vehicles to smash through doors and use a drill to access the contents inside.