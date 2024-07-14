Shocking video shows moment police discover over half a million pounds of cannabis in property raids

By Stephanie Bateman, Jessica Martin
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 05:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch police bodycam footage of the 614 cannabis plants found in five properties.

Last week, officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) raided five properties resulting in the discovery of 614 cannabis plants.

Sergeant Martin Maw, of Doncaster Central NPT, said: "These sophisticated cannabis factories are often hidden in normal, unassuming suburban homes, with vulnerable people recruited and exploited to look after the grows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Cannabis isn't a harmless drug. The sale of this drug funds organised crime groups who are responsible for some of the most serious violence we see on our streets.

"By cutting off their supply, we disrupt these groups' operations, and we will continue to act on our own intelligence and information submitted by members of the public to execute warrants and dismantle these set ups."

It is thought the plants recovered are worth in excess of £600,000, with two people arrested and charged with production of a Class B drug following the warrants.

The properties raided posed a significant fire risk to neighbouring houses after it was found that the electricity had been bypassed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The electricity board has since visited the properties and made them safe to eliminate this risk.

Sgt Maw said: "We are gathering more and more intelligence on cannabis factories across the Doncaster Central area and we will be collecting the evidence we need to secure legal warrants and dismantle these set ups.

"We invest significant resources into tearing apart these operations and I want to encourage the public to continue reporting information to us so we can investigate and act to put a stop to more of these cannabis factories."

If you are concerned about the production of supply of drugs in your local area, please contact police on 101 or submit information online via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you want to submit information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

Related topics:DrugsPoliceCrime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice