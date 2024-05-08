Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video footage shows a delighted hen party being serenaded by a lively jazz festival performance from Jaydee Brass Band.

The band, described as an eight piece brass band with a New-Orleans speciality, jazz and a touch of funk were covered the hit song ‘Killing Me Softly’ and were surrounded by people out enjoying the jazz festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musicians can be seen approaching the bride-to-be, kneeling down and performing to her, as other members of the party laugh along and film. The hen party members can then be seen dancing and singing to the band’s performance, before clapping and waving as they dance on by and move on.