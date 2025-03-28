This video More videos

Watch a super-cute tea party where a group of dogs get ‘spoilt rotten’ with their favourite treats.

Take a look inside the unique cafe where dogs are ‘spoilt rotten’ - with afternoon tea and an extensive range of tasty snacks. Video above (click to play) shows a group of pooches that have all become regulars at the special cafe - where four-legged customers have their own menu.

Bijou is so popular with pet lovers that they even hire it out for ‘birthday paw-ties’.

Nina Herbert serving up tasty treats for her doggy customers at Bijou cafe in Lytham | Lucinda Herbert

Nina Herbert runs the cafe with her mum, Christina, in Lytham. Speaking in the clip above, Nina says: “We even have some customers who come in because they might have recently lost their dog, or can’t have a dog, so coming here cheers them up.”

Dogs can tuck into a bowl of sausages, or a ‘barking banquet’ - which includes a bone-shaped sandwich and assorted treats including Woofins from the Barking Bakery and the Woofchesters range. ‘Any excuse to spoil them’, adds Nina.

Bijou customer Emma with her dogs, Lola and Diana | Lucinda Herbert

The family opened the cafe around 7 years ago, when there were ‘not as many places’ that welcomed dogs inside. Since then, they have built up a loyal customer base- even attracting dog owners from other towns who have heard about them on social media.

Emma used to travel from Cheshire with her dogs Lola and Diana, before she moved to Lytham three years ago. In the third episode of Paw & Order, Emma explains: “They’re made to feel so welcome. We can’t walk past without [the dogs] dragging us in.”

Afternoon tea for dogs...(NOTE: Dogs are not allowed on the furniture, as this was just for a photoshoot) | Lucinda Herbert

Emma, who has an Instagram page for her Cockapoo & Merle toy poodle, also likes that the cafe owners will tailor the food to suit their dietary needs - meaning they can both enjoy their visit, even though one of her dogs is on a specialist diet.

Nina describes Bijou as a ‘home from home’ cafe. The walls are filled with photos of their canine customers - including a calendar starring some of the regulars.

Pauline, a regular customer describes the cafe as a ‘sanctuary’ for her and her black labrador, Bob. “We tend to just chill out on the sofa, and Bob has taken a real shine to Nina.”

Watch the clip above, or an extended version of the video here.