This video More videos

This was the 999 call made by a five-year-old girl - which saved her mum’s life.

A quick-thinking schoolgirl was praised by ambulance staff for staying calm on the phone and explaining to call handlers what happened to her mum, who was having a seizure.

In the call, she can also be heard coaxing the family's dog into another room before the arrival of the ambulance crew during the incident on April 5. Brave Lola Brisbane raised the alarm using mum Kirsty's Apple watch when she became unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lola Brisbane and her bravery award from EMAS. | East Midlands Ambulance Service

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said Lola had done "brilliantly" and awarded her a bravery certificate in front of her classmates at school. Mum Kirsty, 38, said: “I’m super proud of her. I began having seizures at the start of this year, which is now being treated for epilepsy. I have been teaching Lola to remember her home address and how to call 999 since she was four years old.”

Kirsty, from Pode Hall, Lincs., suffered the seizure while sat on the sofa at home. As there was no other adult at home, Lola used Kirsty’s Apple Watch to call 999. In a recording of the call, she can be heard calmly answering operator Tim Higham-Jones's questions as the ambulance speeds to their home.

Paramedic Glynn Roache said: “Lola did an admirable job calling 999 as this was the right course of action to take to get the help Kirsty needed. The information she provided us meant we were able to assess Kirsty, looking for any potential injuries based on what had happened.