Dramatic video shows moment man is arrested for his involvement in disorder as he steps off plane from holiday
Watch the moment a man was arrested by police for his involvement in disorder as he stepped off a plane, returning from holiday.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment a man was arrested by police for his involvement in disorder as he stepped off a plane.
On returning from holiday, Thomas Whitehead is seen being led down stairs from a Ryanair plane in handcuffs, before he is put into the back of a police van.
Thomas Whitehead, 53, of Pool Street, Southport, was charged with violent disorder (Southport). He was sentenced to 20 months in prison on August 21.
