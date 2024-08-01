This video More videos

Watch as Nina Tiara steals items from shelves before dishonestly claiming £500,000 worth of refunds at shop tills during a four-year period.

CCTV footage shows serial fraudster Nina Tiara stealing items from shelves before dishonestly claiming refunds at shop tills during a four-year period in which she received £500,000.

Police say Narinder Kaur, formerly known as Nina Tiara, travelled extensively across the country to steal from high street stores before dishonestly claiming refunds on those items. Between July 2015 and September 2019, it is estimated Kaur received around £2,000 worth of refunds per week - equating to over half a million pounds in fraudulent refunds and stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowing that she was under investigation for the offences, police say Kaur embarked upon a scheme to defraud other businesses using the dishonestly obtained credit card details of members of the public.

Narinder Kaur, formerly known as Nina Tiara, stole from shops before dishonestly claiming refunds for the stolen items. | West Mercia Police

Steve Tristram, from West Mercia Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “Kaur is a calculated individual who committed offences across the country, dishonestly claiming refunds on items she had stolen. She showed no remorse for her actions and even thought she would get away with submitting false documents to the court with the intention of perverting the course of justice.”