Watch Abbie Guy speak about how she and her husband Callum have "lied" to their children about the date of their birthdays for three years to ensure they’re all able to celebrate together.

Parents Abbie and Callum Guy have admitted they "lie to their children" in telling them their birthdays are on a different day every year.

Abbie, 26, and her husband, Callum, 27, a Carlisle United footballer, say they started doing this so they could both be there for their children's special days.

They have two children - Ava, five, and George, three - but Callum's strict work schedule means he is often training or playing in a match on their actual birthdays. Abbie says they decided to just tell the children their birthdays are on a different day - when both she and Callum are not working - so they can do something fun to celebrate.

Abbie Guy, 26, with partner Callum Guy, 27. | Abbie Guy / SWNS

Abbie and Callum have "lied" to their children about the date of their birthdays for three years now - and say they will continue to do so for as long as they can.

Abbie shared the idea on her TikTok account @abbieguy and received almost 500k views and 500 comments.

Abbie, a stay-at-home mum, from Nottingham in Nottinghamshire, said: "It must've been Ava's second birthday when my husband couldn't be there because he had an away game. That's when we started it. We never wanted him to have to miss out again and we never wanted Ava to miss out on having her dad there on her birthday.

