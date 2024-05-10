Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the suspect bolts across the road, before an officer tackles him to the ground and puts him in handcuffs.

Police dashcam footage shows the dramatic moment a suspected bike thief was tackled to the ground by an officer after he attempted to flee from the back of an ambulance.

Officers say the male was arrested inside the ambulance where he was being treated for injuries he sustained in a crash following a police chase. The suspected bike thief can be seen running out of the back doors of the ambulance and sprinting away. Before he can get far, a traffic officer catches him and tackles him to the ground. A further three officers run over to assist the officer and the suspect is handcuffed on the road.

Police officer tackles suspected bike thief to ground.

