Watch the moment a brazen shoplifter stuffs his jacket and rucksack with multiple packets of bacon, salmon, coffee and cheese - days after a judge gave him a second chance.

Shocking video (click to play above) captures the moment when a prolific criminal with more than 50 convictions for theft-related offences loads his bag and coat full of stolen goods. The brazen thief was caught on CCTV - just days after he was given a second chance by a judge.

Reece Fraser-Davis, 37, was spotted loading multiple packets of bacon, salmon, coffee and cheese, before dashing out the Co-op store, on 06 October 2024. He was arrested in Peterborough city centre on Monday morning (21 October) in connection with a theft from Co-op, in Oundle Road, Woodston, earlier in the month.

Less than a week before, Fraser-Davis, of Oakleigh Drive, Woodston, was spared jail after he was handed a suspended prison sentence for three counts of theft from a shop, burglary including theft and being in possession of heroin.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (22 October) where he was jailed for 30 weeks, after admitting a further charge of theft from a shop.

PC Bloomfield, who investigated, said: “Despite being given a second chance in order for him to prove himself and receive support around rehabilitation, in just a matter of days Fraser-Davis was back committing crime.