Dashcam footage shows Red Arrows jet going round UK roundabout

By Mark Dunford, Jessica Martin
Published 13th Mar 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 20:30 BST
A Red Arrows jet is not something you expect to see when you pull up to a roundabout.

But that’s what Crawley driving instructor Peter Bellamy saw on Monday, March 10.

    Mr Bellamy’s car pulled up to the Hazelwick roundabout when the unexpected sight of a Red Arrows jet being transported on the back of a lorry appeared from under the flyover.

    He shard his dashcam footage on X and said: “It’s not every day you see a Red Arrows jet go under the Hazelwick flyover.”

    Mr Bellamy runs Bellamy’s Driving School in the West Sussex town.

