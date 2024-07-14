This video More videos

Watch as the Red Arrows special Diamond Season display features ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’.

The world-famous Red Arrows wowed thousands of fans with a special display at Southport Air Show this weekend. In celebration of their 60-year Diamond Season, the aerobatic jet team's iconic Diamond Nine formation made its return for the first time in more than a decade.

The Red Arrows made the first of two appearances at the air show at 5pm on Saturday afternoon. The RAF team will perform a second display over the beautiful Sefton Coast at 4.30pm on Sunday, before heading back to their base, RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire.

This year's celebratory displays by the Red Arrows feature ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’.

Sefton Council