Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as the PM made an embarrassing football gaffe, asking brewery staff in Wales if they were looking forward to ‘all the football’.

Rishi Sunak made a football gaffe while speaking with brewery staff in Wales on the first full day of his campaign tour on May 23.

The Prime Minister asked the staff if they were looking forward to the summer football, not pausing to consider that Wales did not qualify for the Euro 2024 tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak scores election own goal with football gaffe.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Sunak said: “So are you looking forward to all the football? Get people in”. After a moment of silence, one worker said: “Not so much my bag” with another adding, “That’s because you guys aren’t in it.” In an attempt to save the conversation, the PM insisted: “There’ll be people coming. It'll be a good summer of sport.” A staff member replied: “People who support England at least!”