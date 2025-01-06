Stranded walkers are rescued from rapid snowfall and strong winds of blizzard during UK snow
Video (click to play above) shows the rescue of three walkers who had gotten into difficulty in the wintery weather conditions.
Footage shared by Braemar Mountain Rescue shows the rescue workers clambering across thick snow on the mountain. Another video shared by Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team reinforces the challenging conditions the teams were working in - with heavy snow being blown across the area by strong winds.
The mountain rescue teams were called to the Pools of Dee in the Lairig Ghru area on January 2 at around 9pm. The rescue was complete at 6.30am on January 3.
Braemar Mountain Rescue said: “1st Callout of 2025. Team members just back from assisting a group of hill walkers in difficulty. Thanks also to Coastguard Rescue and Aberdeen MRT for their support.”
Scottish Mountain Rescue said: “Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team shared this video from last night's call-out, showing the wintery conditions in the hills currently. Be prepared and ThinkWINTER when planning a winter expedition in Scotland's mountains.”
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Shetland Islands until 6pm on January 4. A yellow warning for ice covers Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, and Orkney and Shetland until 10am on January 5. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde from 9am on January 5 until 6am on January 6.
