This video More videos

A single mum has transformed her home and garden by painting flowers and fantasy creatures on her fence - and a colourful mural on her fridge because it looked ‘grey’ and ‘boring’.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omani Hamer said it 'didn't seem right' that her family was eating from the 'boring' fridge-freezer - so she painted a colourful mural using spray paints.

Omani, who also goes by the name OneHopeArtistry, has also jazzed up her garden with beautiful flower murals and cartoon characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omani Hamer with her fridge mural. Photo credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

‘I asked my landlord - he said yes’

When she moved into her rented home, the fence panels were plain - but she wanted to make the garden a more colourful place for her little boy to play.

So the single mum, who used to work as a professional SFX make-up and body paint artist, asked her landlord if she could paint them - and he said yes.

Since then, Omani has transformed her living space - and has even painted her car and fridge.

‘I need to paint that fridge right now’

Omani tells Shots! TV: “My food was coming from a grey, cold box. That wasn’t right, it needed to be something fantastic....so it dawned on me. I need to paint that fridge right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omani Hamer with her fridge mural. Photo credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

So Omani used old wrapping paper to protect her kitchen, and used spray paints to design a free-hand mural. She describes it as a mouth with a ‘saliva’ waterfall that goes into some rainbows - as a metaphor for the ritual of eating.

“Now I love that fridge.”

Youngster painted toy car

Omani lives with her five-year-old son, and she aims to inspire him to be creative too.

The youngster has even started following in his mum’s footsteps - and has painted his own toy car. Omani adds: “He says it blows his mind!”

Omani Hamer painted her fence with a flower mural. Photo credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

The Fylde coast artist also currently has work on display at the Grundy Art Gallery in Blackpool, and has been asked to paint murals on several cars in the Blackpool area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch Unconventional Brits on Freeview

Watch Omani in Unconventional Brits Episode 42 here https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52909836/unconventional-brits-episode-42