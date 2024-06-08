Moment speeding biker dangerously pulls a wheelie at 56mph caught on shocking police dashcam footage

By Jessica Martin
Published 7th Jun 2024, 18:02 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 06:30 BST
Watch as the biker drives recklessly through rural roads, seemingly unaware a plain clothes officer is pursuing him.

Shocking police dashcam footage shows the moment a speeding motorcyclist dangerously pulled a wheelie at 56mph.

A roads policing officer was out on patrol when he saw a motorbike with a number plate on a hinge, tucked up under the rider’s seat, on May 27.

As the officer followed the motorbike to speak to the rider about the illegal number plate, the biker was captured driving dangerously along rural roads, including pulling a wheelie whilst riding at 56mph.

Speeding biker pulls a wheelie.Speeding biker pulls a wheelie.
When the officer stopped the biker and two other motorcyclists in Bran End in Essex, the rider had to be restrained as he tried to evade arrest and ride off. Following a search of his property, cannabis was found in his bag.

Wildison Soares, of no fixed abode, London, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, no licence and no insurance. He was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment, suspended for six months and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

