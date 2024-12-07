Footage shows massive waves crashing onto a pier, as Storm Darragh whips up the wintry sea.

Dramatic footage shows massive waves crashing onto a pier as Storm Darragh moves across the UK today (December 7).

Footage from a live feed, provided by Porthcawl RNLI, shows the wintry sea being whipped up by strong winds.

In an X post, Porthcawl RNLI offered safety advice for the public - advising people to stay well back from stormy seas and cliff edges, check the weather forecast and tide times, take a phone and, in an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

An amber wind warning is in place for North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde and Wales until 9pm today (December 7). There is also an amber rain warning in place for Wales from 3am to 6pm on December 7.

The Met Office has extended a yellow rain warning in place for North East England, SW Scotland and Lothian Borders and Yorkshire and Humber until 9am tomorrow (December 8).

To watch Porthcawl RNLI’s live feed visit Porthcawl RNLI live streaming.