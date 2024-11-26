A 57-year-old man has been arrested after viral footage showed a tractor being driven through flooded streets, with a wave from its wake smashing shop windows.

In a video shared on social media, a wave from the tractor’s wake smashed shop windows as flood water surged through the historic town on Sunday (November 24).

On Tuesday (November 26), West Mercia Police confirmed that the man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. The man, who has not been named, was released on bail while inquiries continue.

CCTV captures a tractor driving fast through floodwater in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire. | A H Caldicott & Sons / SWNS

Inspector Dave Wise said: “I’d like to thank everyone who brought this incident to our attention, and to the local community for their co-operation and support yesterday while we carried our initial inquiries. Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”