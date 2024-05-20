Video shows animal mad couple taking pet parrots to shops, takeaway and garden centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A heartwarming and colourful video shows an animal-loving couple taking their pet parrots around the local shops - and even their favourite takeaway. Anne Spider-McKeown, 64, and partner Spider Spider, 66, who changed his name by deed poll to reflect his love of animals, rescued the Macaws in early 2020.
Now, Anne and Spider are regularly spotted out and about with the parrots – going to the supermarket, B&Q and even the local pub together. Spider, from Birmingham, said: “Whenever we go pub for lunch with the birds, we always take them. Going out with them turns any shopping trip about three times longer – we don’t mind though, we love people asking questions, it’s great to interact with people.”
The couple say it’s often an ‘eye-opener’ for people, when they realise the birds are real! “Generally, they’re very happy to interact with people, when they’re both in the right mood they’ll let strangers give them treats – people are surprised they’re so gentle with their big beaks.”
The retired couple have made some changes to their garden to accommodate the birds, installing a huge bird net nine feet high outside so they can go out unsupervised. Spider added: “We have a lot of fun with them, they’re loveable characters.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.