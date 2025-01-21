This video More videos

This is the moment a dopey crook was caught red-handed by his own CCTV cameras taking part in a gun deal - before armed police raided his home.

CCTV footage (click to play above) shows the actions of Suni Masih as he walked out of his house to collect a bag from a waiting car in Winson Green, Birmingham. A minute later, he took a picture of the contents of the bag – a pistol capable of automatic fire and which was loaded with seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Less than an hour later, armed cops swooped on the property with the dramatic raid being filmed by the same cameras. Masih, 32, can be seen desperately trying to throw the gun from a rear window as officers forced their way into his home on Allens Road.

The deadly weapon was recovered, still in the same hessian bag, the next morning following a search of the property by officers. Jeremiah Williams, 30, the man who handed him the gun from a rented Vauxhall Astra, was arrested days later.

Williams, of Walsall, West Mids., and Masih went on to admit conspiracy to supply firearms after being caught out by the incriminating footage. Masih was jailed for five years and seven months while Williams was caged for six years at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (16/1).

Detective Chief Inspector Bryn Robins, from West Midlands's Police's Major Crime Unit, said: “It’s quite fitting that a CCTV system designed to deter and catch criminals ended up catching its owner in the act of a serious crime.

“This is quite an unusual gun, and extremely dangerous, in that it is capable of firing for as long as whoever is holding it holds down the trigger, until it runs out of ammunition.

“We may never know how Masih planned to use the gun, but it’s clearly an extremely dangerous weapon which could have caused death or serious injury.

“The court has recognised the seriousness of this type of weapon and reflected it in the sentencing.

“Those involved in the supply of lethal firearms can expect lengthy prison sentences.