Bridgerton season three part two Netflix: Watch as we tour London filming locations featured in hit series
and live on Freeview channel 276
London is home to many familiar Bridgerton spots which will be instantly recognisable to fans of the Netflix series.
As well as the Bridgerton family home which is set at the Greenwich Georgian villa, Rangers House the show has also shot in other nearby locations in the south east London spot including the Old Naval College.
Season three has also welcomed some new capital sites to the series including Osterley House and Park in Hounslow and the Bloomsbury Woburn Walk. Here’s a tour of the London filming locations featured across Netflix’s Bridgerton across its three season run.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.