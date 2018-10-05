Halifax Festival of Words

Grayston Unity, Book Corner and Albany Arcade - October 11-14

According to organiser Michael Ainsworth the idea for the very first Halifax Festival of Words came through a series of conversations with customers both at his bar The Grayston Unity and The Book Corner book shop in the Piece Hall.

As the idea was honed it was decided the festival, while rooted in this area, would take in the wider world of words, music and poetry.

And it really does offer something from everybody - children’s stories, poetry readings, local history, fiction, music, discussions,film, interviews and even a DJ in the Borough Market. Some events are free others have a small charge. Go to the website at the end to find out which and how to book

Here’s what it’s all about.

Grayston Unity

October 11: 7.30pm and 8.45pm. David Glover on Branwell Bronte and Halifax connections.

October 12: 7.30pm. Elizabeth Alker (BBC 6 Music) in conversation with Hookworms. 8pm: Happy Heads DJ Set.

October 13: 1pm. We Are Willow Project films. 1.30pm. The Story of Barmcake Magazine with founder Dave Griffiths. 3pm. Two more films from We Are Willow art collective. 5.30pm. Music with Jim Ghedi and Toby Hay.

October 14: 3pm. Set by singer songwriter Amit Dattani. 4pm. Music with Ann-Marie Sanderson. 5.30pm. Festival closing with Wonkypuss a DIY music duo from Sowerby Bridge.

Book Corner

October 12: 7pm.Kevin and Hetha Duffy of Bluemoose Books on how to get published without an agent or travelling to London.

October 13: 11am. Harry Heape: Shiny Pippin book reading and signing - one for the kids. 3pm. Dragon Daughter Piece Hall Egg Trail. 4pm. Children’s author Liz Flanagan: Dragon Daughter book launch and signing. 6.30pm Sarah Dunnakey and Linda Green discuss how the local landscape has inspired and shaped their writing. 8.30pm Turn The Page 8, a night of spoken word and poetry hosted by Katie Atkinson.

October 14: 10.30am. Hear Cathy Calvert read from her book Ned Go To Bed (with a special appearance from Ned!) 11.30am. Rachel Cullen discusses her first book Running For My Life - the funny, heartfelt and inspirational story of her own marathon journey through mental illness. 3.30pm. Marilyn Gwizdak Greenwood: The Whistler - the story of her Polish grandfather and “The Unknown Holocaust”. 5pm. Suffrage historian Jill Liddington explains how women won the vote in Halifax. 7pm. The grand finale to the festival is a poetry night featuring Sarah Corbett, Vicky Gatehouse, Gaia Holmes, Keith Hutson, Ross Kightly and Mark Pajak.

Albany Arcade

October 12: 12.30pm. Sea shanties with Land Lubbers. 2pm. We Are Willow Project with poets Jackie Hagan and Ben Mellor. 3pm. Merlin Kalanovic tour manager for top bands like The Charlatans, Klaxons, Divine Comedy and Embrace joins band members from the superstar Brighouse outfit to discuss the 20th anniversary of their classic debut album. 3.45pm. Valley Voices features some of the areas best songwriters Gareth Scott, Jess Thristan, Craig Fee, Joachim Lund and Dave Gaunt playing songs on the round. 4pm. Music from Derbyshire band Rook & the Ravens. 6.15pm. James Endeacott in conversation. This will be fascinating stuff with the man who worked for Rough Trade and discovered The Strokes and The Libertines. 7.15pm Poetry with Kieron Higgins: The Punk With The Northern Soul. 8pm. James Endeacott DJ set in the Borough Market.

Full details from: www.visitcalderdale.com/halifax-festival-of-words